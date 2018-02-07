Panasonic’s range of ‘Japan Quality’ products

Observer Report

Karachi

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) proudly showcased its premium range of ‘Japan Quality’ consumer products at the third leg of the 17th DAWN ALL ABOUT LIFESTYLES event staged on February 2 – 4 in Karachi. In line with the biggest consumer marketing campaign in the Middle East ‘Makers of Quality. Mastered in Japan.’ rolled out in Pakistan in December, Panasonic again kept its promise to deliver “Japan Quality” products combining century old heritage of Japanese craftsmanship and quality innovations. Visitors to the Panasonic stand at the event got a chance to sample best-in-class electronic products. Affluent Pakistani consumers, who demand top quality products, were excited by Panasonic’s range of products on display. “The demand for Japan quality products in Pakistan is very high, and we are always keen to meet this demand. We remain confident that our products will be a fruitful addition to any Pakistani home. We also offer one of the widest range of consumer product which means that consumers can always count on Panasonic to meet all of their lifestyle needs,” commented Kamran Aziz Pitafi – General Manager, Consumer Sales – Pakistan, PMMAF.