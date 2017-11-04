Panasonic showcases premium kitchen, home appliances

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) will showcase its premium range of kitchen and home appliances at the 11th Masala Family Festival, which will run from 4th- 5th November, 2017, at Expo Centre Lahore in Pakistan. Panasonic’s quality products being displayed at this festival are designed for Pakistani consumers and will be a perfect addition for any Pakistani household.

Panasonic’s Kitchen and Home Appliances offer a broad spectrum of microwave ovens, vacuum cleaners, irons, refrigerators, TVs, juicers and blenders, mixer grinders, and more. These appliances assure amazing functionality and durability and boast advanced Japanese technology that provides comfortable life for various households.

The brand has recently launched one of its biggest consumer marketing campaign in the Middle East ‘Makers of Quality. Mastered in Japan.’ which will be rolled out in Pakistan later this month. With this new campaign, Panasonic aims to continue delivering on its century old heritage of Japanese craftsmanship and quality innovations laying emphasis on ‘Japan Quality’. The brand is looking to further empower its regional customers, by offering products that not only provide comfort, ease, and convenience on a daily basis, but match their premier lifestyle as well.

Iwai Akira – Director, Middle East Consumer Sales Division, PMMAF, says, “Pakistan is an important market for us, and our commitment is to bring to the market, our premier range of Japan Quality products that possess proven innovations. Our products are very well received in the country by the discerning customers who appreciate quality, and this exhibition gives us the platform to showcase our new range of kitchen and home appliances, that are a right fit for Pakistani homes. Visitors at Masala Family Festival this year will be thoroughly impressed with live cooking demonstrations using our new products.”