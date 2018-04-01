Panasonic showcases B2B, B2G technology solutions

Karachi

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE (PMMAF) hosted an open house event for its partners and customers in Pakistan featuring company’s latest technology solutions for businesses across industries.

The event held at Karachi’s Pearl-Continental Hotel, the Japanese manufacturer exhibitedits broad line-up of industry-leading products which includedvisual solutions, security systems, office automation and communication solutions. In addition to the technology showcase, Panasonic also had representatives in attendance to discuss the innovative features of the displayed solutions, as well as to offer touch-and-try demos to educate all partners and customers.

Hidetaka Sato, Panasonic, said “We are pleased that our open house was well-received. It was a great opportunity for our partners and customers to see Panasonic’s innovative solutions and learn how these products could help businesses.—Agencies