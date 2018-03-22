Panasonic opens two more showrooms in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa, Japanese electronics giant, has announced the opening of two new brand showrooms in Karachi as part of the company’s business strategy to expand customer touch points in Pakistan.

Both showrooms – Raafi’s Panatech, located in Clifton Centre on Schon Circle and SE Digital, in Makki House near Sharfabad Chowrangi, will serve as a one-stop destination for customers looking for a range of Panasonic products.

As the brand celebrates its centennial Anniversary this year, its growth strategy is to strengthen business regionally and these exclusive showrooms are a reflection of the brand’s thrust to boost presence in Pakistan.

These brand showrooms will give every customer a comprehensive insight into Panasonic’s complete line up of consumer products and will provide them with a spectacular shopping experience.

“Opening these exclusive Panasonic showrooms is very timely as we celebrate our 100 years. This helps us to showcase our wide range of products under one roof, catering to the demands of our customers who value premium quality products,” said Hiroki Soejima, Panasonic’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa region, who inaugurated both the showrooms.

These showrooms will offer a wide range of Panasonic’s consumer electronic products, including latest in the Audio-Video (AV), Air Conditioners, Home Appliances, Beauty & Grooming categories. Corded and cordless residential phone handsets are also available. In addition to the products showcase zone, the shops also have a zone dedicated to provide after-sales support services to customers.