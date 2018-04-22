Panasonic eyes higher growth at 100th year anniversary

Dubai

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) announced Saturday that the company remains bullish about its Middle East prospects and looks for further growth as it marks its 100th anniversary.

At the annual dealers’ convention in Dubai, PMMAF’s Managing Director Hiroki Soejima reflected on the company’s rich heritage of innovation and outlined how it will sustain the growth momentum in 2018 and beyond.

“The Middle East continues to be an important market and investment destination for Panasonic. Having proven our strength and leadership during the past 100 years, we have indeed come a long way in establishing ourselves at the cutting-edge of electronics technology. Backed by a century-long experience and our capability to continuously innovate, we are confident that Panasonic, as it embarks on its next 100 years of operation, will continue to play an important role in shaping the future by designing and manufacturing products and solutions consistent with our reputation of high-quality Japanese craftsmanship,” Soejima commented.

He added that Panasonic has its sights set firmly on key strategies for its businesses in the region, among them strengthening its presence in the Middle East through increased market penetration, as well as reinvigorating its premium value as a top-ranked global Japanese brand.

Soejima continued, “Serving one purpose since the company’s founding – that is, keeping our customers at the core of our business – we pledge to empower them by introducing new products that meet their ever-changing needs, while ensuring continued understanding of the local markets’ unique needs in order to contribute to their growth and development as a society.”

Setting a solid foundation for a successful year ahead, Panasonic will continue to execute its marketing campaign ‘Makers of Quality. Mastered in Japan.’ to reinvigorate itself as the reference for best-in-class and forward-thinking products. Soon to be launched are Panasonic’s Ramadan & Eid campaign, which will highlight its latest and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances and beauty & grooming line up, further emphasizing the superiority of the products in terms of technology and features. The company, in line with its larger commitment to deliver ‘a better life, a better world’ for its customers, will continue to introduce new products of premium Japanese quality that are best-fit for the region.—Agencies