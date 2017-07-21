Panama case lust for power: Marriyum

Islamabad

The Panama case being heard by the Supreme Court was not about corruption but about lust for power. This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while sharing her thoughts with the media outside Supreme Court here Thursday. She said that not a single case of misuse of power and corruption had ever been reported, or unearthed against Nawaz Sharif during his three stints as the Prime Minister and two tenures as Chief Minister of Punjab, a fact that was corroborated by the apex court itself also.

The minister said that Imran Khan in his petition had accused Prime Minister of money laundering, stealing public money and concealing his assets and he had been trying to use this case as crutches to revive his political fortunes and gaining access to the corridors of power, which amply reflected his malafide intentions. She said that while Imran had filed a case against the Prime Minister in the Supreme Court, he himself was running away from the cases against him in the courts and ECP because he knew that he was guilty of money laundering— that he used to set up Niazi Service— and receiving funds from the Hindu and Israeli lobbies. Marriyum pointed out that he was also a proclaimed offender from the Anti-Terrorist Court, where he was wanted in the case involving attack on the Parliament and PTV. She said that for the last four years Imran had been persistently telling lies and hurling allegations against the PML (N) government and trying to mislead and befool the nation through a falsified propaganda and there had been no change in his narrative. It had almost become a daily ritual for him every evening to hurl slurs and to denigrate the PML-N government, the Prime Minister and his family, she added. Lamenting the loose-cannon behavior of the PTI Chief and expressing pity on his mental condition, she said that his obsession with power had blurred all his mental faculties to perceive things in their proper perspective.—APP