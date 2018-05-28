PAMRA approved by Punjab Assembly

Rawalpindi

Punjab Assembly has recently approved Punjab Agriculture Markets Regulatory Authority Act (PAMRA). This act will replace existing agriculture marketing (mundi) system in Punjab. Muhammad Mahmood Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that the previous agriculture market law had origin from British Era, was very restrictive and discouraged competition. PAMRA is indeed, a milestone reform, has paved a way to increase the competition in Agriculture produce markets of Punjab. This act will provide new horizons for farming community. Old act was sharply favour Middle-man/ Commission Agent role and farmers were being handicapped in their hands. Through PAMRA act, the new wholesalers, agents and distributors can enter into the market with ease. This will also include the corporate sector and multinational companies as well. Secretary Agriculture Punjab disclosed that the emerging competitive marketplace will improve the bargaining power for farmers and retailers/ consumers. Resultantly, farmers will earn more for his produce and consumer will pay less for their food.—Agencies