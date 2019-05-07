London

Former “Baywatch” star and now animal rights campaigner Pamela Anderson spoke emotionally after meeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a London prison on Tuesday, warning that his life was in danger. “It´s been very difficult to see Julian here and to make our way through the prison to get to him was quite shocking,” said Anderson, who visited Assange several times when he lived as a fugitive inside Ecuador´s embassy. “He´s a good man, he´s an incredible person. I love him. I can´t imagine what he has been going through,” the US actress and former Playboy model said outside Belmarsh prison, wearing a large cape with slogans calling for the defence of free speech. “We need to save his life.