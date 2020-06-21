Pamela Anderson promotes her new luxury vegan handbag

Pamela Anderson wore a blazer and nothing else to promote her own luxury vegan handbag line in collaboration with Ashoka Paris. The 52 year old looked stunning as she lay down for the shot, holding the Pamela Box orange bag which retails for 270 euros. It’s the second time that Pamela has posed for bag brand, Ashoka Paris – the accessories line is very much in keeping with her vegan ethics.

According to the website, the French brand offers 100% vegan and ethical bags and accessories for men and women. Pamela designed the capsule collection with designer David Mateo.