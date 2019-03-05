PALPA offers services for national defence

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) has extended its support to the Prime Minister Imran Khan concerning the seriousness of the situation along Eastern border. President PALPA, Capt. Rizwan Gondal in his letter to the Prime Minister lauded his vision in handling tough situation through de-escalation and reconciliatory measures. He further said that, ‘PIA Pilots attach themselves with the pulse of the nation to voluntarily and willingly offer any service in the defence of Pakistan’.

‘We believe that war is a combined duty of the entire nation and not just of the Armed Forces. It is both our moral and patriotic duty in this hour of need. It will be a singular honour, if our services can be utilized towards this national obligation,’ he further added.

Capt Gondal while supporting the Government in this tense situation recalled the part PALPA has contributed in the past during similar emergency situations. PIA Pilots, he said, have always been at the forefront, whenever and wherever the need has arisen to defend our sacred homeland.

