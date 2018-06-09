Palijo laid to rest at Jungshahi

Sawan Khaskheli

Thatta

The veteran politician and national icon late Rasool Bux Palijo was laid to rest in his ancestral village Mungar Khan Palijo in Jungshahi, District Thatta on Friday earlier. The veteran politician breathed his last on last day at a private hospital in Karachi.

Thousands of people of different walks of life have gathered at his ancestral village in Jungshahi near Thatta to offer the funeral prayers of the towering nationalist political icon where huge number of people including men and women (workers of Awami Tehreek) were gathered for carrying his coffin and paid tribute to Palijo by singing anthem eulogizing outside the graveyard.

The funeral was attended by a large number of politicians, nationalist leaders, journalists, literary persons, lawyers, educationists’ farmers, laborers and workers where his rites were offered by his son Ayaz Latif Palijo, Who is the chief of Qoumi Awami Tehreek and also general secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance.

Mr. Palijo was born on February, 1930, in the village of Mungar Khan Palijo, Jungshahi, Thatta, Palijo was a writer and also served as a lawyer of the Supreme Court. He received his early education in this village while he enrolled in Sindh Madressatul Islam in Karachi for his secondary education, where he was graduated with a law degree.