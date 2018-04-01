Palestinians slam US for impeding UN resolution against Israel’s

Ramallah

Palestinian leadership said Saturday that the United States has obstructed a UN resolution to denounce the Israeli aggression and killing 16 Palestinians in Friday’s mass protest.

The US provided a cover for Israel to continue its aggression on the Palestinian people and encourage it to defy international legitimacy resolutions that aim at ending the occupation, said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a statement.

The continuing protection of the US administration of the Israeli occupation will only increase Palestinian resilience and Palestinian insistence on its positions against liquidating the Palestinian cause, said the statement.

“The Palestinian official and popular movement will go on until we realize our legitimate rights, to expose the occupation policy whether at the UN Security Council or at the UN General Assembly to request international protection for our unarmed people,” said the spokesperson.

The UNSC held an urgent session Saturday over the Gaza violent incident at the request of Kuwait, this month’s chair, but failed to reach an agreement on a final statement over the incident that left 15 killed and over 1200 injured. In light of that, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an independent and transparent investigation into the Gaza rally incident and the killing of 15 Palestinians.—Agencies