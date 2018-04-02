Palestinians face Israeli wrath

Fresh protests have erupted in the Gaza City of Palestine after Israel’s military targeted some Hamas sites. Thousands of people marched near the Israeli borders who were dealt with disproportionate use of force. This resulted in killing of 15 innocent Palestinians and about 1400 people have been wounded by live gunfire and rubber bullets.

For Palestinians, this bloodshed seems to be an order of the day and will go until they are liberated or completely quashed. What is unfortunate about these gory incidents is the silence of the world community, be it UN, OIC or other international organisations. Israel’s brutalities are surging by each passing day under the auspices of USA. The need of hour is that all Muslims, who are about 23% of the world population, should come to a single platform and form a more energetic Islamic Organisation with regular forces that can defend the persecuted Muslims around the globe. Muslims should stop calling themselves Muslims, if they are unable to do it.

Farooq Muhammad Khan

Islamabad.

