Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

Gaza city,

Palestinian Territories: A 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers during protests and clashes along the Gaza border last week died from his wounds Thursday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

Aser was shot east of Gaza City on April 27, health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said.

No Israelis have been injured and the military’s use of live fire during the protests and clashes has drawn criticism and calls for an independent probe.

Israel says it only opens fire when necessary to stop attacks, infiltrations and damage to the border fence. It also alleges Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, is seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence.

Palestinians say protesters are being shot while posing no threat to soldiers. The protests are meant to last six weeks, ending in mid-May, around the time the United States will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The move has deeply angered the Palestinians, who see the Israeli-annexed eastern sector of Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.—AFP