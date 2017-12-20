Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces

Gaza

Palestinian protesters have clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank amid mounting anger over Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital.”

The skirmishes erupted after Israeli forces stormed the Beit Furik town on the outskirt of Nablus early on Tuesday.

Several Palestinians were wounded, with one of them sustaining a serious injury to the head after Israeli forces fired live munitions at the protesters.

Local sources said Israeli settlers also attacked Palestinians in some areas of Nablus at the same time. Similar protest rallies were also held in north of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces opened fire on the protesters.

Israeli forces also raided early Tuesday the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, and detained a 17-year-old girl.

Mohammad Tamimi, a local activist, said Israeli soldiers stormed the family home of the teenage girl, Ahd Basem Tamimi, beat her family and seized computers, cellular phone and cameras before detaining her.

A video tape shows Israeli soldiers taking the girl away. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said Israeli forces detained 19 Palestinians, including four minors, during overnight raids in the occupied West Bank between Sunday and Monday.

Israeli troops were also caught on camera detaining a teenage boy in Salwad town east of the city of Ramallah.

According to PPS, Israeli forces have detained 450 Palestinians, including 138 minors, and nine women since December 6, when US President Donald Trump said Washington was recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,400 injured since December 6. The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis the city triggered demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco and other Muslim countries.—Agencies