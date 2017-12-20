Palestinian kids protest Trump’s al-Quds announcement

Ramallah

Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the Israeli “capital.” The children held banners reading, “Listen Trump: Next Friday, we will pray for Jerusalem,” “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine” while marching, chanting slogans and waving flags.

Some of the young protesters gave speeches, while others listened and voiced their support.—Agencies