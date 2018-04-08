Palestinian journalist dies from gunshot wounds

Khuzaa, Gaza Strip

Gaza health officials say a well-known Palestinian journalist has died from a gunshot wound sustained while covering demonstrations near the Israeli border. They say Yasser Murtaga was among two people to die overnight after being shot during Friday’s demonstrations. Their deaths raised Friday’s death toll to nine.

Murtaga was shot in the southern town of Khuzaa, which was engulfed in thick black smoke caused by burning tires set alight by demonstrators. He was over 100 meters (yards) from the border, wearing a flak jacket marked “press” and holding his camera when he was shot.—Agencies