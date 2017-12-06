Palestinian govet heads to Gaza affirming support for reconciliation

Gaza City

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah has called upon all Palestinians to express their rejection of American intentions to move the US Embassy to the occupied city of Jerusalem. He also called for rejection of US plans to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The prime minister and all members of the government will head to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, government spokesman Yousuf Al-Mahmoud said. The Council of Ministers has pledged its support for all efforts toward national reconciliation, and reiterated the government’s full readiness to assume control of the Gaza Strip immediately.

“The government is sticking to the reconciliation agreement in order to make it succeed, and is pulling all its weight in order to restore Palestinian national unity. There will be different meetings as circumstances dictate,” Al-Mahmoud told Arab News

In a press statement at the end of its weekly session in Ramallah, the Council of Ministers affirmed its support for all sincere efforts to establish foundations for achieving national reconciliation, foremost of which are the efforts of Egypt, which is working and following up on the ground for the success of reconciliation.

“In accordance with the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas and his determination to achieve reconciliation and end the division, especially in these difficult and dangerous circumstances in our national cause, especially the city of Jerusalem, it is decided to do everything possible to fold the division page forever,” the statement said.

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, phoned the Palestinian president last Sunday and discussed the possible repercussions of the move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“As part of his efforts to strengthen national and national positions on the issue of Jerusalem and the challenges resulting from American intentions to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation, Haniyeh called on President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the seriousness of intentions, and the need to strengthen the Palestinian home in the face of these challenges and move on the course of reconciliation strongly,” said a statement issued by Hamas after the phone call.

Hamas held a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of the Palestinian factions to discuss the situation regarding Jerusalem, with the participation of Haniyeh and the head of the movement in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar.—Agencies