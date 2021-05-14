Palestinian fatalities on rise as Gaza under attack of Israel

Fatalities of Palestinian have risen above 100 as Israeli forces continue airstrikes on Gaza amid threats of launch ground operations against already oppressed people.

Latest statistics shared by Palestine health officials shows death toll in Gaza has reached 115, including 29 minors, while hundreds of people suffered injuries.

On the other hand, sever Israeli died when Hamas fired rockets in retaliation of heavy bombardment by Israeli jets.

The Jewish force is not ready to halt the airstrike of densely populated areas of Gaza where it also demolished three multi-storey buildings despite international calls for stopping the violence.

Israel has also increased deployment of troops near the besieged Palestinian enclave with a threat to launch ground attack, which will caused more destruction if happens.

OIC Calls Emergency Meeting

As Israeli forces continue to attack people of Palestine in heavy bombardment in Gaza, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called a session on Sunday to discuss the escalating situations.

The OIC session has been called at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the organisation said in a tweet.

“Upon the request of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia, chair of the Islamic Summit, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will on Sunday 16 May 2021 hold a virtual open-mended meeting of its Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers”.

The meeting will discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory, particularly Al-Quds Al-Shareef, and its acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque.

PM Imran Rings Palestinian President

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the rights of people of Palestine and their legitimate struggle against occupant Israel.

The premier and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a telephonic conversation on Thursday, wherein PM Khan strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians, including children.

Imran Khan reassured President Mahmoud Abbas that Pakistan will continue its efforts in mobilizing the international community against such grave violations of human rights and international law by Israel.

He re-affirmed Pakistani leadership’s complete support during this time of crisis.

The Palestinian President welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

