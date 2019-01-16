Palestinian bid

IN an important development, Palestinians are launching a bid to become a full member of the United Nations. The Palestinians currently have the status of non-member observer state at the world body and full membership would amount to international recognition of Palestinian statehood. To secure full state membership, the Palestinians need support from nine of the UN Security Council’s 15 members, provided that none of the five permanent member states use the power of veto.

Whether the Palestinians will succeed in their fresh bid is not a one million dollar question and everybody knows what will be the fate of the application when presented before the Security Council for the vote. The so-called flag bearer of human rights, the United States, has always blocked the moves at the United Nations that go against Israel. In this backdrop, the Palestinian attempt is all likely to be blocked by the US through veto. How unfortunate is this that Israel which in fact is illegally occupying the land of Palestinians has the right to be member of all the international forums but the same path has been denied to the oppressed Palestinians. And if the US really blocks the Palestinians attempt for the UN membership, it will amount to further undermining the two- state solution to the Middle Eastern conflict. Palestinian leaders have always shown commitment to the two-state solution but intransigence and belligerence from the other side is hampering the efforts. It is time that all the Muslim countries especially those in the Gulf also extend full help to the Palestinians in their bid for the UN membership and contact the permanent and non-permanent members for their support. It is also time for the US to review its policy on the Middle East and without taking any side should take decisions that could promote prospects of peace and security in the volatile region. By not blocking the Palestinians move, the US can, in fact, win the confidence of Palestinians shattered by its decision of shifting its embassy to Jerusalem and then push both the sides to engage in talks for peaceful solution of the conflict that indeed lies in two states.

