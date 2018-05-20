Pakistan has all along been quite rightly supporting the people of Palestine and it is good to note that Palestine Solidarity Day was officially observed throughout the country on Friday (May 18). According to the reports, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated that the government and the people of Pakistan will continue supporting their Palestinian brethren and presenting their case at every forum.

The Day was observed so to demonstrate complete solidarity with the Palestinians in the wake of Israeli troops killing dozens of Palestinian men, women and children during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem on Monday. Accordingly, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has also called for an independent inquiry into Israel’s state terrorism in Gaza.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi said this while talking to media in New York the other day after her address at the UN General Assembly during the 6th review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. She said Pakistan condemns the massacre of Palestinians and calls on the world body to conduct an independent investigation into the tactics used by Israeli force, no condemnation is enough top of the brutal massacre of women and children by Israeli forces, unresolved political disputes such as in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir also need to be incorporated in UN’s global counter terrorism strategy as both internal and external factors lead to violence, there is a need for a strategy to address the causes of violent extremism.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi quite emphatically stated Pakistan has always condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism whether state, group or individual. Needless to mention that Dr Maleeha Lodhi is forcefully and emphatically presenting Pakistan point of view on all issues of international and regional importance and concerns.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

