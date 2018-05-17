‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government of Pakistan decided on Wednesday to observe “Palestine Solidarity Day” on May 18 countrywide.

According to Prime Minister Office, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed the day to be observed across the country. “The government and the people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Palestinian brethren and present their case at every forum,” the statement said quoting the prime minister.

The day is aimed to demonstrate complete solidarity with the Palestinians in wake of Israeli troops killing dozens of Palestinians during clashes.