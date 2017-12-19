Palestine needs word’s attention says Walid Abu Ali

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali on Monday said issue of Palestine is the issue of all Muslim world which needed world’s attention.

He was addressing Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) here at Islamabad High Court Bar Room. He highlighted cruelties and aggression of Israeli government against innocent Palestinian people since 1948.

He said that the dispute or the conflict or the struggle is not with the Jews; it’s with Israel where Israel represents Zionism which is western political agenda in the region. He said the struggle is continuing for decades. “We always look to the rights of return of Palestinians, our right to live in independent free democratic Palestinian state, to be able to achieve the right of our Palestinian people, he added.

The Ambassador said that US President Donald Trump decision to shift US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be an explosive move that will disrupt Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and threaten to spark violence across the region. Palestine and Kashmir are the oldest disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council to which the world community has turned a blind eye.—APP

