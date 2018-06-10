Palestine calls UN probe against Israeli killings in Gaza

New York

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has called on the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution seeking investigations into the increasing deadly attacks against people in the besieged Gaza Strip by Israeli troops, demanding that the world body ensure the protection of Palestinian people.

Addressing his fellow Palestinians, Riyad Mansour said during a press conference in New York that despite being in initial stages, he had managed to draw support for such a resolution from the “majority of members” in the Security Council.

“And, we are determined to have a larger support in the General Assembly, when it moves to the General Assembly soon. And we will not relent until protection to be provided in the path of ending occupation,” he added.

AFP Quoted a diplomatic source as saying that an emergency meeting had been pushed by the Organization of Islamic States and the Arab League.

The General Assembly’s president, Miroslav Lajcak, said the meeting will be held on June 13 to vote on a resolution to condemn Israel.

“We will work next week to get the maximum number of votes,” said a diplomat from a country that supported the move. Unlike those passed by the Security Council, the resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are non-binding.—Agencies