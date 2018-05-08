PAL to organize literary session with Yasmeen Hameed

3

The Writer’s Café Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a 31st session of a it’s series “Meet A Writer Over A Cup Of Tea” with a prominent poetess and English Intellectual Yasmeen Hameed.
A program will be held on May 10 at conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), said a press release. Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would be participating in the event.—APP

