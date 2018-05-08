The Writer’s Café Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a 31st session of a it’s series “Meet A Writer Over A Cup Of Tea” with a prominent poetess and English Intellectual Yasmeen Hameed.
A program will be held on May 10 at conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), said a press release. Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would be participating in the event.—APP
PAL to organize literary session with Yasmeen Hameed
The Writer’s Café Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a 31st session of a it’s series “Meet A Writer Over A Cup Of Tea” with a prominent poetess and English Intellectual Yasmeen Hameed.