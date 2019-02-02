PAL to bring out Kyrgyz writer’s stories translated into Urdu

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of the Kyrgyzstan Erik Beishembiev on Friday visited Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to congratulate and thank the PAL for its latest publication i.e. Urdu translation of the eminent Kyrgyz writer Chyngyz Aitmatov’s selected stories. The book has been translated as “Changez Atmatov ki Muntakhib Khanayan”.

The book has been published under the exchange of writers series the PAL has recently announced.

Kyrgyz ambassador was of the view that the Pakistani writers/scholars would enjoy reading a celebrated writer of his country.

He added that exchange of writers’ delegations and translation of literature on reciprocal basis was the need of the hour.

Share on: WhatsApp