PAL comes up with much-desired literary journal devoted to kids

First-ever Magazine for children

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has come up with the much-desired and of course much-needed publication for children, a project thought and realized perhaps for the first time since its establishment. In this age of mobile phones and tabs, our young generation, particularly kids are drifting away from books and something in printed form to entertain them. The PAL’s Quarterly “Adbiyat-e-Atfal” is a newly introduced magazine for children published by the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

This magazine includes stories and poems by prominent and children’s favorite writers. Since the current period and the contemporary era are not addressing the literary and intellectual growth of the children, it was felt there should be a magazine purely devoted to children’s taste.

It is in a way a revival of the tradition of telling stories to children, said Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio Chairman of the PAL while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Wednesday.

The new generation has lost touch with cultural values and ideals, said he. He said that considering this requirement for the mental growth of children, the Pakistan Academy of Letters introduced this magazine for children which includes stories and poems of famous children’s writers and poets so that children can benefit from it and learn about their cultural and traditional values. He said that this magazine comprises of Hamds, Na’ats, stories, articles and poems, apart from the translations of world literature, Pakistani literature is also included in this. Before this, Pakistan Academy of Letters has published three volumes of children’s literature: the first volume includes a collection of children’s poems, second comprises of stories for children and the third volume contains the translation of Children’s stories from the world literature which was greatly appreciated.

He said that children would definitely get benefited out of the quarterly children’s literature and literary works for children will once again flourish and gain recognition. Quarterly Children’s literature is edited by Akhtar Raza Salimi and coordinating editor of this magazine is Fayyaz Adil. The advisory committee includes Dr. Muhammad Iftikhar Khokhar, Ahmad Hatib Sadiqui and Rizwana Sayed Ali.