PAL announces National Literary Awards in regional languages

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan’s prestigious literary award “Kamal-e-Funn” along with national literary awards for the Year 2016 has been announced by Pakistan Academy of Letters here on Monday. According to the jury prominent writer Amar Jaleel has been nominated for the Kamal-e-Funn 2016. Kamal-e-Funn Award also carries an amount of Rs1 million while for each national award the amount is Rs200,000.

The panel of judges that selected Mr Jaleel for the literary honor comprised well known writers and scholars Zaheda Hina, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Madad Ali Sindhi, Muhammad Ayub Baloch, Dr. Abdul Razaq Sabir, Dr. Nazeer Tabassum, Hafeez Khan, Dr. Inamul HaqJaved, Dr. Aslam Taseer, Muhammad Afsar Sajid, and Dr. Tahseen Firaqui. The committee met in the office of Pakistan Academy of Letters, Islamabad with Zaheda Hinapresided as its chairperson.

Kamal-e-Funn Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of lifetime’s achievement in creative and research work. The amount of this award is Rs 1 million (Rs 1,000,000). PAL Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio on the recommendations of the committee also announced the National Literary Award for the year 2016, given on the best literary books written during the year in Urdu and other Pakistani languages.