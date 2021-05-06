PakYouthWantsJustice trends as Shafqat Mahmood says exams to be held after June 15

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that board exams in Pakistan will start after June 15, adding that priority will be given to exams of class 10 and 12.

“Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) took place yesterday. It was decided that Board exams would begin after June 15. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions,” tweeted the minister.

“Respective Boards will announce the exact dates but in principle exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9,” he added.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday rejected rumours of cancelling the examination for class 9 and 11.

Taking to Twitter, the minister clarified: “Class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the time table of the respective boards. No truth in rumours that they will not be held”.

However, students are not happy with the decision as they have again started demanding what they call “justice” amid the prevailing situation of the COVID-19.

