PakvZim – Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

HARARE – Terrific bowling by Zimbabwe helped them to successfully defend their easy target of 119 runs for Pakistan in the second T20I match being played at Harare Sports Club.

The host team has defeated Pakistan by 19 runs restricting the whole Pakistan squad below 100.

Now, the three-match series stands level 1-1. The third and final match will be played on Sunday.

From 78/3 to 99-all out 👀 Pakistan implode as Zimbabwe register a stunning 19-run victory to level the T20I series 🔥#ZIMvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/PZnufXvmBt pic.twitter.com/oqMgyAxpLS — ICC (@ICC) April 23, 2021

Babar Azam played an inning of 41 runs but it could not help the team to achieve the target. Mohammad Rizwan made 13 runs while Fakhar Zaman was sent to pavilion at two runs only.

Danish Aziz made effort to summit the target but he was removed at 22 runs.

Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe showed stunning bowling skills as he claimed four wickets, ensuring the victory of his team over Pakistan.

Earlier today, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan lead the series with 1-0 after thrashing the hosts by 11 runs in the first T20I match earlier this week.

Brendan Taylor, who was unable to play in the first match due to an infection, has joined Zimbabwe squad and will be leading the side in Sean Williams absence.

From Pakistan side, Arshad Iqbal and Asif Ali have replaced Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali in Pakistan while Brendan Taylor and Tarisai Musakanda joined Zimbabwe as replacement of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (capt.) Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakvszim-1st-t20i-zimbabwe-win-toss-elect-to-field-first-against-pakistan/