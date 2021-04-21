PakvsZim, 1st T20I – Pakistan set 150 runs target for Zimbabwe

Pakistan have set a target of 150 runs for Zimbabwe in the first match of the three-match T20I series today at the Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan were 67/3 after 10 overs after having lost the big wickets of Babar Azam (2), Fakhar Zaman (13) and Mohammad Hafeez (5).

Opener Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan to set a reasonable target as he thrashed unbeaten 82 runs.

Shaheens managed to make 149 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

An explosive 82* from Mohammad Rizwan helps Pakistan post 149/7 after initial setback. Can Zimbabwe chase this down?#ZIMvPAK | https://t.co/4S9OOPQkFu pic.twitter.com/U3vRV4I19c — ICC (@ICC) April 21, 2021

Earlier today, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s young all-rounder Danish Aziz is making his T20I debut today. Pakistan have a 100% record against Zimbabwe with victories in all 14 matches they’ve played against each other.

The most recent was in a series in November last year where Pakistan were dominant in chasing targets in all three matches.

After South Africa adventure, Pakistan cricket squad reached Zimbabwe on Sunday. Pakistan have become the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-Covid-19 era.

Pakistan have a 100% record against Zimbabwe with victories in all 14 matches they’ve played against each other.

The most recent was in a series in November last year where Pakistan were dominant in chasing targets in all three matches.

The second match will be played on 23rd while third and last T20I will be played on April 25.

After the T20Is on 21, 23 and 25 April, Babar Azam’s side will play Zimbabwe in two Tests, the first of which will begin on 29 April. This will mark the first instance of the two sides facing off in the pinnacle format of the game since September 2013. This was also Pakistan’s last Test on Zimbabwean soil. The second Test will commence on 7 May.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan men’s cricket sides have toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Pakistan Shaheens also toured New Zealand alongside the men’s side, while the women’s sides visited South Africa and Zimbabwe, the tour that was curtailed due to suspension in flight operations. Next month, Pakistan U19 squad will tour Bangladesh for a four-day and five 50-over-side matches.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakvssa-4th-t20i-live-score-pakistan-take-on-south-africa-today/