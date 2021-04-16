PAKvsSA – Pakistan thrash South Africa to win T20I series

Pakistan on Friday win four-match T20I series against South Africa by 3-1 after overpowering Proteas in last match at Supersport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The visiting team won the match by three wickets as it achieved 144 runs target in the last over.

Fakhar Zaman remained top scorer with 60 runs while Mohammad Rizwan could not maintain the performance as he went for duck.

Babar Azam made 24 runs while Mohammad Nawaz hit unbeaten 25 runs to help team win the match.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Proteas with former leading the four-match series 2-1.

Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf claimed three wickets each while Harif Rauf removed two batsmen. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket each.

South Africa’s Jenneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen remained top scorer as they made 33 and 55 respectively while no other player could hit the double digit except one.

In last three matches, Pakistan won two games while Proteas managed to bag one victory over the visiting team.

On Wednesday, Pakistan thrashed South Africa by nine wickets after a major contribution by skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the third T20I played at Centurion.

Babar Azam made 122 runs, hitting his first T20I hundred, while Rizwan scored unbeaten 73 to help Pakistan win the match. South Africa had set a target of 204 runs.

Watch live match and score

The match can be watched on PTV Sports while live score board is available on ICC official web site.

Babar Azam Makes History

For Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, South Africa proved a lucky land as he set various records in matches played against Proteas.

Hours after he was officially declared No.1 batsman of ODI format in world by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, he bagged another feat by hitting his maiden ton in the T20I format, fastest by any Pakistani player.

By scoring maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game against South Africa in third T20I, Babar Azam has become the third national player to achieve it.

The skipper made 122 runs off 59 balls and he completed his maiden hundred in 49 balls. For his impressive performance, he was named as Player of the Match.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

