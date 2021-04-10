PAKvsSA – South Africa set 189 runs for Pakistan in first T20I

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa set a good target of 189 runs for Pakistan in first of the four-match T20I series.

Earlier, Proteas won the toss and decided to bat first against Shaheens at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Half-centuries from South Africa’s Markram and Klaasen help the host team to set a good target.

South Africa post 188/6! Half-centuries from Markram and Klaasen help the hosts set a good target. Can Pakistan chase it down? 🤔#SAvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/cYaV98iVUr pic.twitter.com/gpFMi9nKTj — ICC (@ICC) April 10, 2021

Pakistan’s Hassan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets each while Harif Rauf and Shaheen Afridi claimed one wicket each.

Mohammad Hafeez has become the second Pakistan player and sixth overall to feature in 100 T20Is as he takes the field against South Africa in first T20 today.

Pakistan Seal ODI series against South Africa

Earlier this week, With outstanding performance by both batsmen and bowling line, Pakistan on Wednesday bagged three-match ODI series with 2-1 by defeating South African by 28 runs in the third match in Centurion.

It was the Pakistan’s first victory against a top-seven ODI team since 2013.

All team of the host country was removed by Shaheens at 292 runs with thrilling performance by Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi as both took three wickets each.

With a major contribution by Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam, Pakistan had set a target of 321 runs for South African in the third and final match of the ODI-series.

Fakhar Zaman made his second century in a row during the ODI series, helping Pakistan to set a mammoth target for the host team. He was sent to pavilion by Kasevh Maharaj at 101 runs.

Babar Azam also played captain innings as he made 94 runs before his wicket was taken by Andile Phehlukwayo. Imam ul Haq made 57 runs.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe

