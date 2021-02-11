PAKvSA – Mohammad Rizwan second Pakistani to hit ton in T20I

LAHORE – Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his cap as he has become second national player to hit ton in Twenty20 International.

His style inning is also a historic for Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, which saw first T20I centurion, in a match against South Africa on Thursday.

Rizwan smashed 7 sixes and six 4s to make 104 that help Pakistan to set a 169 target against Protease in the first of the three match series.

Ahmad Shehzad was the first Pakistani batsman to make T20I century in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Twitter showered praises on Rizwan for a new record as he is also the second Pakistani player to make century in all three formats of cricket.

