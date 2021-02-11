PAKvSA – Mohammad Rizwan second Pakistani to hit ton in T20I

LAHORE – Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his cap as he has become second national player to hit ton in Twenty20 International.

His style inning is also a historic for Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, which saw first T20I centurion, in a match against South Africa on Thursday.

Rizwan smashed 7 sixes and six 4s to make 104 that help Pakistan to set a 169 target against Protease in the first of the three match series.

Ahmad Shehzad was the first Pakistani batsman to make T20I century in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Twitter showered praises on Rizwan for a new record as he is also the second Pakistani player to make century in all three formats of cricket.

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN! 2nd Pakistani to hit a T20I hundred (after Ahmed Shehzad).

2nd Pakistani to hit a hundred in all three formats (after Ahmed Shehzad).

2nd wicket-keeper ever to hit a hundred in all three formats (after Brendon McCullum),#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/xID3tDqB7m — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 11, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan is a pure example of hardwork, he improved his game emmensly and here you go test and t20i hundreds in same week. 2nd Pakistani to score T20I Hundred — Faizan Hayat Khan (@FaizanHayat13) February 11, 2021