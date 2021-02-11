PAKvSA – Mohammad Rizwan second Pakistani to hit ton in T20I

LAHORE – Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan added another feather to his cap as he has become second national player to hit ton in Twenty20 International.
His style inning is also a historic for Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, which saw first T20I centurion, in a match against South Africa on Thursday.
Rizwan smashed 7 sixes and six 4s to make 104 that help Pakistan to set a 169 target against Protease in the first of the three match series.
Pakistan players to score a century in T20Is!@iamAhmadshahzad 111* vs 🇧🇩 30 Mar 2014@iMRizwanPak 104* vs 🇿🇦 TODAY
Ahmad Shehzad was the first Pakistani batsman to make T20I century in 2014 against Bangladesh.
Twitter showered praises on Rizwan for a new record as he is also the second Pakistani player to make century in all three formats of cricket.
