PAKvSA: Klaasen’s 87-run blitz propels South Africa to 352 against Pakistan

KARACHI – Heinrich Klaasen’s blistering half-century helped South Africa set a commanding total of 352/5 in the third match of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma saw his decision pay off as the visitors posted a mammoth total. The innings began with an opening partnership of 51 runs between Tony de Zorzi and Bavuma. However, de Zorzi was dismissed for 21 off 18 balls, caught at first slip off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bavuma then formed a strong 119-run stand with Matthew Breetzke, before the skipper was run out for 82 off 96 balls, with 13 boundaries to his name. Breetzke continued to anchor the innings, scoring a well-made 83 from 84 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

Klaasen’s arrival at the crease saw a shift in momentum as he combined with Breetzke for a 68-run partnership before Breetzke fell to Khushdil Shah. Despite a brief setback with Wiaan Mulder’s dismissal for just two runs, Klaasen launched a late assault to propel South Africa past the 300-run mark, finishing with 87 runs off 56 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes.

Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming two wickets for 66 runs in his 10 overs. Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah took a wicket each, but the South African onslaught proved too much to handle.

South Africa’s powerful batting display puts them in a commanding position heading into the second innings, as Pakistan now faces the challenge of chasing down a towering total.