PAKvNZ: Pakistan batting first against New Zealand in T20 decider

By
Web Desk
-
9
TheRealPCB/Twitter
TheRealPCB/Twitter

RAWALPINDI – New Zealand on Monday elected to field first against Men in Green in the fifth and decider game of the five-match series at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Remarkably the series is still alive with Pakistan leading 2-1 after the fourth match was washed out due to rain. 

Babar Azam’s side will look to close out the series with another trophy while Tom Latham’s side will look to seal a draw and carry the momentum into the fifty overs contests.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Henry Shipley.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I all you need to know

