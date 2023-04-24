PAKvNZ: Pakistan batting first against New Zealand in T20 decider

RAWALPINDI – New Zealand on Monday elected to field first against Men in Green in the fifth and decider game of the five-match series at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Remarkably the series is still alive with Pakistan leading 2-1 after the fourth match was washed out due to rain.
🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨
New Zealand win the toss and decided to bowl first 🏏#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/ThSwf9QrCM
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 24, 2023
Babar Azam’s side will look to close out the series with another trophy while Tom Latham’s side will look to seal a draw and carry the momentum into the fifty overs contests.
Squads
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Henry Shipley.