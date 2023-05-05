PAKvNZ – Pakistan batting first against New Zealand in 4th ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the fourth one-day international being played in Karachi.

Men in Green, after sealing the series 3-0, made some changes in the squad. Mohammad Nawaz got to rest for fourth game due to injury while Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir replaced inform players Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, and pacer Naseem Shah.

On the other hand, Kiwis made three changes as three players Adam Milne, Henry Shipley and Henry Nicholls rested for the day who were replaced by James Neesham, Ben Lister and Blair Tickner.

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨 New Zealand win the toss and decide to field first 🏏#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/IymqIKfpbI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 5, 2023

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Will Young