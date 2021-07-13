PAKvEng: Babar Azam shines as Pakistan set 332-run target for England

Pakistan set England a target of 332 after an incredible knock from skipper Babar Azam, who displayed a record-breaking performance in the third and final ODI f the three-match series on Tuesday at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Earlier, Ben Stoke won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan.

The visitors lost their early wicket at 21 runs when Saqib Mahmood dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman at 6. But Imamul Haq, who failed to perform in the previous two matches, played cautiously as he made 56 runs.

Skipper Babar Azam bagged several titles with his 158-run innings as he enthralled the disappointed Pakistani spectators in their match of the series, which is led by England with 2-0.

Mohammad Rizwan also contributed 74 runs, helping team to post a daunting target for England.

Babar and Rizwan made a brilliant 179-run partnership of 120 balls to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

A spell of quick wickets after Babar and Rizwan were sent to the pavilion restricted Pakistan to 331/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

England leads the series with 2-0 as the host team handed humiliating defeats to the Green Shirts in the first two matches.

England winning the first ODI at Cardiff by nine wickets and the second match at Lord’s by 52 runs, now eye to sweep the series with victory in the third match.

More to follow…