COLOMBO – Pakistan set a target of 269 runs for Afghanistan in the third ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday evening.

The host Afghanistan has a daunting task ahead to avoid imminent whitewash against the green shirts.

After winning the toss, skipper Babar Azam decided to bat first on a dry pitch with slight grass cover.

Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq made a cautious start against disciplined Afghanistan bowling upfront.

Fakhar Zaman was the first to go back to the hut on an individual score of 27 runs. After losing the first wicket with 36 runs on the board, Pakistan lost the second opener at the team score of 52 runs.

Now Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan were together facing difficulties in rotating strikes and finding boundaries against disciplined bowling on a sluggish track.

But they continued sticking to the task of staying at the wicket. After the second drink break, both the batters started finding boundaries that helped them reaching to their half-centuries. They put on a valuable 110-run partnership before Babar Azam got out on an individual score of 60 runs. He hit four boundaries and one huge six against Rashid Khan.

Saud Shakil (9), top scorer Muhammad Rizwan (67) and hero of the last match Shadab Khan (3) got out in quick successions.

It brought Agha Salman and Muhammad Nawaz together who stitched a valuable 61-run partnership to guide Pakistan to cross the 250-run mark.

Muhammad Nawaz got out on 30 while Agha Salman scored unbeaten 38 runs.