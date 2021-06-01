‘PakVaC’ – Pakistan rolls out locally made vaccine against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has formally launched its locally-made vaccine against COVID-19, PakVac, days after it successfully developed it with assistance from a Chinese firm, CanSino Bio.

The vaccine, which will be available from tomorrow (Wednesday), was launched at a ceremony held in Islamabad and attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and Chinese ambassador Nong Rong.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan appreciated China for its support to overcome COVID-19 challenge.

He said developing a vaccine through raw materials, which were provided by China, was not an easy job as hectic efforts are required to maintain the standard.

He revealed that local production of the vaccine will begin in Pakistan in the coming days.

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar, addressing the ceremony, said that today is an important one for Pakistan as country has rolled out its locally-developed vaccine.

He further said that coordinated, systematic efforts are need of the hour to tackle health challenges like COVID-19.

He said that efforts are being made to boost the health system of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese envoy Nong Rong said that his country always provided technical assistance to developing countries.

He said that Pakistan was the first country in the world to receive the gift of Chinese vaccine.

