PakistanstandswithIndia trends on twitter

Pakistan and India have been one of the biggest archnemeses. The countries have fought three major wars and have twice been on the brink of nuclear war. The aversion and antipathy against each other have been prevalent since the time of partition. However, Gen Z has been a breath of fresh air from both sides as the new generation’s feelings of animosity are not as intense as their forefathers. The current situation is a testimony to that.

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in India, the outpouring of love and sympathy from Pakistan has been exemplary. From Edhi foundation readily donating its fleet and services to India, to common Pakistanis emulating their grief, Pakistan has been extending its support to India. Twitter has been trending with the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia. It shows that no matter how intense the hatred is, humanity always wins.

Here are a few tweets that show the love and empathy Pakistanis have been showering on their neighbors.

I know #Pakistan is not in a position to offer anything to #India in this pandemic but a silent message from Pakistanis to Indian fellows – #PakistanstandswithIndia is the top trend in Pakistan and you don’t often see such trends here. Om Shanti. Rab Rakha 🙏 — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) April 23, 2021

I gotta say, this makes me very proud to be a Pakistani!

Despite the constant hostility from across the border, takes a big heart to show genuine solidarity and concern. We must choose empathy and humanity always. #PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/Ahn1jIyMQz — اسریٰ (@freakonomist5) April 23, 2021

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia represents the best side of Pakistan. We must choose solidarity and empathy over hate and enmity. Only peace and cooperation in our region can help us prepare for existing and coming disasters. — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) April 23, 2021

In this difficult time #PakistanstandswithIndia, stay strong neighbour this shall pass. Prayers 🤲 — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) April 23, 2021

Heartening to note that

#PakistanstandswithIndia is top Twitter trend here.. When it’s matter of life and death we must stand together and show humanity. Everyone I meet here in Pakistan is genuinely concerned about Neighbours. — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 23, 2021

Top trend right now. My fellow Pakistanis made me proud today.

#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/h1SlIoDb50 — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) April 23, 2021

Dear Indians MINUS The Modi Bhakts The top trend in Pakistan is #PakistanStandsWithIndia. Yes. This is the top trend. We are all praying for you. Literally from the bottom of our hearts. Let this trend be a ray of hope. Let us together beat the hatred and turn over a new leaf — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) April 23, 2021

On Saturday, India’s covid-19 death toll surpassed a new high as the government struggled to provide oxygen to hospitals plagued by hundreds of thousands of new cases per day.

Another 2,624 deaths were confirmed in 24 hours, setting a new daily high, bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 190,000 since the pandemic began.

India already has over 340,000 new cases, bringing the number to 16.5 million, second only to the United States.

After being chastised for its lack of readiness in the run-up to the outbreak, the central government has organized special trains to transport oxygen supplies to the worst-affected cities.

It has also pushed manufacturers to boost the demand for oxygen and other life-saving medicines that are in short supply.

Because of a shortage of beds and oxygen, many people are dying outside of hospitals in the capital.

To cope with the rising death toll, one charity has set up an overflow crematorium in a parking lot, complete with improvised funeral pyres.

