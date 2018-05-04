Pakistan’s vast potential in tourism yet to be executed

‘Colours of Pakistan through the eyes of Diplomats’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan is rich in natural beauty and resources and its northern areas are considered paradise on earth, however, the huge potential in its tourism industry is yet to be executed. This was the sum total description at the launching ceremony of a coffee table book ‘Colours of Pakistan Through the Eyes of Diplomats’ at the Austrian ambassador Brigitta Blaha’s residence here on Thursday.

Goodwill ambassador of Alhamra Arts Council and Imran Shaukat has compiled the table book by taking great pains and making efforts by collecting pictures from the embassies and high commissions of over 30 missions and the UN agencies in Pakistan. This was the first launch of the book in Pakistan. Earlier, it has been ‘soft-launched’ in Thailand with the support of the Pakistani mission there. One could see quite a galaxy of notable personalities of the town representing the diplomatic corps, the UN and corporate sector.

SDPI’s Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Sulehri, BOI’s Additional Secretary Muhammad Saleem Ranjha, ambassadors, diplomats and representatives from Poland, Hungary, Italy, Belgium, Australia, Argentina, Malaysia, UN, World Bank and others were also present on the occasion. Alhamra Arts Council’s Executive Director, Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan, Chairman and noted artist Tauqir Nasir and their team had specially travelled from Lahore.

Though the contribution by various missions and agencies (to send their pictures of Pakistan for a coffee table book) is simply amazing, yet the motivation behind the book can be traced back to the days of devastation caused by 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.