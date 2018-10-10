Pakistan’s trade deficit constricts to $8.869b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The trade deficit of the country has narrowed to $8.869 billion during first quarter (July-September) of current fiscal year owing to increase in exports and nominal growth in imports.

According to data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday, the trade deficit was at $8.869 billion during July – September 2018 as compared with the deficit of $9.014 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, showing an ease of 1.61 percent.

The exports of the country registered 4.56 percent to $5.39 billion during first quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 as compared with $5.156 billion in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. The growth of imports was flat to $14.26 billion during July – September 2018 as compared with $14.17 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

