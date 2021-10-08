Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership reiterates commitment to stable Afghanistan

PM Imran directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to review matters related to internal security and evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The meetings was attended by federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Newly appointed Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was also present on the occasion.

The forum reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

The premier received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan, said a press release issued by the PM House.

The participants noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis.

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted.

PM Imran Khan expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world had recognized Pakistan’s positive contribution.

Committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

Agreeing with this view, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort.

The prime minister directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.

