Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders to meet tomorrow as PM calls NSC meeting amid chaos

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened National Security Committee (NSC) for tomorrow (Friday) as violent clashes have broken out in Pakistan with security forces and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan clashed in major political escalation days after PTI chief was arrested on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, violent protests erupted nationwide, in which several people were killed while hundreds suffered injuries.

Initial reports claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, Military leadership and intelligence officials including ISI Chuef will meet to discuss law and order situation. Chiefs of all forces, are likely to the meeting to brief the participants on matters related to national security.

Army warns of strong response to any further attack by PTI

Pakistan Army has responded to the arrest of Imran Khan, as activists of the former ruling party run riots across the country including some of the sensitive installations.

In a statement, the military’s media wing called May 9 Black Day. It said following the arrest of PTI chairman, anti-army slogans were raised from the specific political fraternity.

ISPR said systematic attacks were carried out on army properties and installations. As people raised questions over the arrest of the former prime minister, Pakistan Army spokesperson NAB detained Imran Khan was detained according to law.

The ISPR said that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

PM Shehbaz warns activists of stern action

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sounds alarm for former ruling party members, as activists caused damages to public and private properties, warning that these militants and anti-state elements would be dealt with sternly.

The premier in a televised address said that anti-graft watchdog held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as per law and order. Sharif said the rule of law means facing all the cases legally. He also linked damages to public and private properties amounts to terrorism.