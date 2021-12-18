Pakistan’s strategic unit DMW working effectively to counter fake news: Ghazali

ISLAMABAD – The Digital Media Wing (DMW) is working as a strategic unit of the Government of Pakistan to effectively counter the fake/libelous news and highlight the development agenda of the Government, said its head Imran Ghazali in a statement.

DMW became operational under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in year 2020.

DMW consists of 23 contractual positions, including one General Manager (MP-II) and six Digital Communication Officers (MP-III) positions and 16 technical positions such as graphic designers, video editors, content writers, and videographers.

All the recruitments were done after the Job Ads were publicized in the news papers, interviews by the board consisting of senior officials and selection as per merit based on the criteria given.

A total of PKR 66 million budget was allocated to DMW for year 2020-21 and PKR 50 million was allocated for year 2021-22. Out of this around PKR 46 million was utilized for year 2020-21 including all operational costs and salaries. And so far approximately PKR 15 million has been utilized for the current budget year in operational costs.

DMW disseminates digital media content, videos, animations, info-graphics, information and authentic updates from Government of Pakistan, Federal Ministries and Prime Minister’s office social media assets. It is working to strengthen State’s Digital Media for the 21st century with robust, authentic and high-quality communication.

DMW has closely worked with Federal Ministries and verified over 150 Govt accounts of Federal so that authentic information can be disseminated and fake news can be countered. Moreover, DMW has collaborated with Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish presence of all Diplomatic missions of Pakistan on social media and now over 107 missions have organized presence social media platforms and verified accounts.

DMW is responsible for curating the digital content for official social media assets of government of Pakistan on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.DMW team is in direct coordination with PROs and covers daily important press conferences, activities, meetings and events of Federal Ministers on Digital Media. DMW also creates content and manages digital media assets of Prime Minister’s office on social media including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.

Digital Media Wing also launched the PM’s Digital Media Development Program in which over 100 students from across Pakistan were inducted, who are currently placed in different ministries to enhance their skills and bridge the gap between students and government.

Digital Media Wing has also collaborated with international Social Media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, SnackVideo for campaigns on Covid awareness.

DMW has also conducted workshops for various Ministries to enhance the digital skills of officers.

Digital Media Wing has helped in strengthening the digital presence of Government of Pakistan and in todays global warfare of narrative dominated on social media, it was critically important for the State of Pakistan to enhance its digital media capability to present Pakistan’s narrative globally.