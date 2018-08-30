Pakistan’s strategic location enhances its role as major regional force: Speakers

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan needs to remove irritants at Gwadar by taking Iranians into confidence on the mutual use of Chabahar and Gwadar Ports. This was said by experts during one-day media Workshop titled ‘Pakistan’s Relations with US, China and Russia’ organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here Wednesday.

Ambassador (R) Tajammul Altaf in his presentation on ‘Pakistan-China Relations in the Perspective of CPEC Strategic Partnership’ provided a brief overview of China’s economic and political history and its present status under President Xi Jinping as the second fastest growing economy after the US and number one economic power by 2030.

Discussing CPEC, Ambassador Altaf said that CPEC aimed at China’s development pathway through BRI and uplifting of Pakistan’s economy through development of the Gwadar Port which will be the second deepest port in the world.

Other projects he said included generation of power (17,000 MW), infrastructure and data communication projects; construction of Industrial Parks and 26 Special Economic Zones (SEZs), agriculture and tourism sector.

Ambassador (R) Fauzia Nasreen gave a comprehensive presentation on ‘Pakistan’s Relations with Russia’. She said that in an asymmetrical world order, Russia’s demand for recognition is very important. Discussing ‘Pakistan’s Relationship with the US’ Executive Director, Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Imtiaz Gul said US’ super power status has led to arrogance. However, he said Washington had lost whatever leverage it had over Islamabad.

Earlier, Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit, President IPRI, in his opening remarks, said that IPRI has initiated these workshops for journalists to build the capacity of young media professionals, as well as polish the skills of veterans about Pakistan’s foreign relations and policies since there is a critical need to accelerate efforts to train the next generation of media leaders.

