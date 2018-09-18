Pakistan’s steps to end money laundering be acknowledged

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s measures in curbing money laundering and its contribution in war against terrorism with thousands of sacrifices must be acknowledged and considered while any decision is taken. Senator Rehman Malik while chairing a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior here on Monday read out a resolution, expressing with great concern that Pakistan was being made a soft target of allegations of money laundering and being undermined by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for not taking enough measures in this regard.

The passed resolution said the money through drugs is being laundered under eyes of United States forces in Afghanistan which is a source of production and supply to world whereas Pakistan is fallen as a victim. Rehman Malik said major area of Afghanistan is under control of the US forces. Hence the Committee demands that drug production and supply should be stopped with immediate effect and Pakistan should be discharged from baseless allegations.

The resolution further demanded that the FATF needs to review conduct of India where it is sponsoring the RSS, a terrorist organization, for its continued terrorism both in Pakistan and Kashmir. Senators including Kalsoom Parveen, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Muhammad Attique Sheikh, Azam Swati, Sirajul Haq, Secretary Interior and representatives of different Ministries – Interior, Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Law and Justice attended the meeting.

At the outset, the Committee prayed for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army. The committee also discussed matter raised by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi in August in upper house of parliament, concerning a First Information Report lodged against Senator Shamim Afridi. Senator Shamim Afridi informed the Committee that a false case had been registered against him and his sons.

Rehman Malik, after having a viewpoint of the representative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police, constituted a sub-committee to probe the matter. Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed would be coordinator of the sub-committee while Senators Javed Abbasi and Attique Sheikh would be its members. Rehman Malik asked the sub-committee to present its report within next ten days.

With regard to allegations of rigging in general election, Rehman Malik said he has invited all major political parties to come and submit a substantive proof in this regard. Rehman Malik asked all parties concerned to provide relevant information on the prescribed proforma by September 20. Senator Malik said that the committee had approved Terms of Reference (TORs) in its meeting on September 3 for broadening probe into reports suggesting irregularities during recently-concluded general election. Rehman Malik said there must be a Parliamentary Commission on this serious matter to probe the irregularities.

The other issue was to discuss a complain against illegal operations of M/s Hadeed International Limited at Karachi Airport. The chair, after listening both the complainant and Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), referred the matter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with clear direction to submit its report within two weeks time. Earlier, Senator Sirajul Haq briefed the Committee on a bill to prohibit transactions based on interest.

