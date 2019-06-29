Pakistan’s six point agenda at UN

Reema Shaukat

SOME say that had those 9/11 attacks revenge was limited to the doers only and punishing them, then war against terrorism had not been there for millions of Muslims to suffer. Unfortunately, West has created this sense of Islamophobia in its societies over the years. Islamophobia is generally defined as the fear, hatred or prejudice against the religion Islam and its followers Muslims, especially when it is seen as a geopolitical force or perceived as the source of terrorism. History suggests that the Islamophobia existed before 9/11 but this terminology got more influential in the West in the past one and half decades. Several researchers doing research on this particular subject have mentioned that this terminology was found in 1991 in one of the US fortnightly newspapers, ‘Insight News’ while many have found out this lexis was reconsidered orientalism in 1985. In some of historical findings researchers have quoted that word Islamophobia is mentioned in 1923’s Journal of Theology too. So the history says that this fear of Muslims and Islam was created by powers of that time about 125-130 years ago. In the history of sub-continent we find lecture series by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, great Muslim educationist to counter the propaganda by the West on Islamophobia in his writings of “Khutbat-e-Muhammadia”.

A few months back, terror attacks in two mosques in New Zealand were condemned throughout the world particularly the Muslim countries raised serious concerns over the safety of Muslims in western countries. It is now observed that this concept of white supremacy has been holding strength in past few years. Obviously many factors are responsible for this white supremacy mind-set which is the racist belief that white people are superior to people of other races and therefore should be dominant over them. Be it is Punish a Muslim Day in UK, blasphemy in Denmark, women targeted for wearing hijab in France or mass shootings in USA, Muslims are victim of such heinous acts. In USA we can often find such injustices on the basis of religion and not to forget that President Trump used this notion of racism against Muslims to win his presidential election. According to FBI report there are 872 hate groups working in USA only, so this raises a question on the spread of Islamophobia in USA only.

Recently Pakistan’s permanent representative at UN Maleeha Lodhi, proposed a six-point plan to address the new manifestations of racism and faith-based hatred especially Islamophobia at the United Nations Headquarters organised by Pakistan along with Turkey, the Holy See and the UN. The plan was proposed by Pakistan at an event “Countering terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief.” In her speech she mentioned that a particular alarming development is the rise of Islamophobia, which represents the recent manifestation of the age-old hatred that spawned anti-Semitism, racism, apartheid and many other forms of discrimination. The six-point agenda was that governments should adopt legislation to address racism, monitor social media platforms to prevent hate speech and negative stereotyping and for this a focused strategy to counter Islamophobia is needed. Increased investment in research to identify root causes, engagement of women, youth and education can help in tackling this phenomenon. PM Imran Khan, addressed OIC Summit held in the recent past in Saudi Arabia and started his speech with this growing concern of Islamophobia. He said that “when someone from the West blasphemed our Holy Prophet (PBUH), I always felt the response from the Muslim Ummah and OIC was lacking. Some western countries are suffering from Islamophobia. The West should differentiate between moderate Muslim and extremist Muslim”. In the meetings of OIC, it is reiterated that efforts will be made to unify the Ummah and devise a strategy to know the root causes of growing Islamophobia in the West and its implications for Muslims around the world as many Muslim communities living in different countries strongly believed there was a real threat to their safety which understandably caused fear, offence and worry.

Incidents that happened in NZ and prior to that, many past happenings with Muslims across the globe, it becomes essential that Muslims should in real terms follow the religion. Islam is a religion of peace, love and tolerance but West has portrayed it as terror and something insane. Particularly after war against terrorism and in Middle East crises where millions of Muslims had to migrate to different countries, western societies though accepted them as migrants but perceived all of them and Islam as a threat to their society. That’s why whenever something bad happens in the world, it is often linked to Muslims. It is need of the hour that peace literature be produced or if there comes an anti-Islamic literature that must be countered through strong narrative and literature. Muslims have to come in leadership role in Western countries to have their strong say at higher level and indeed they can play a positive role in eliminating such phobias through their goodwill gestures. Research suggests that when it comes to religion and culture, politics is often overtaken and religious affinities and cultural similarities become a root cause of tension between Muslims and western world. Same goes for Islamophobia where political interests are often dominated and according to “Fear, Inc.” report a network of misinformation experts actively promotes Islamophobia in USA. Hence to counter such negative elements and propaganda in the West, Muslims have to play a significant role through their positive actions, deeds and gestures so that they are not considered as threat anywhere.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.