Pakistan’s Shahzad secures two gold medals in in-door rowing competition in Portugal

Pakistan’s Mohammad Shahzad secured two gold medals during the Portugal National Indoor Rowing Championship.

He won the medals in 500m and 2,000m races of the Master Category, which is for individuals aged between 60-64.

He completed the 500m race in one minute and 33 seconds, whereas he reached the finishing line in seven minutes and 20 seconds during the 2000m event.

It must be noted that Shahzad is the father of badminton player Mahoor Shahzad and weightlifter Rabia Shahzad. Posting her father’s video on Twitter, Mahoor said: “My father, Muhammad Shahzad, has won 2 Gold medals in 500m and 2000m races in Portuguese National Open Indoor Rowing Championship held in Viana, Portugal on 29th January 2023”.

She added that: “He competed in Masters 60-64 age category. His 500m race time was 1:33 and 2000m race time 7:20.”

According to World Rowing’s official website, Indoor rowing, or ‘erging’ (named because of the equipment used for this type of sport – the ergome-ter), has been widely used as a training tool for row-ers since its creation. Today, indoor rowing has grown to become a competitive sport in its own right.

Ergometers have been used in rowing training since the 1950s in many countries. The earliest ex-amples were huge metal contraptions with a solid iron flywheel.

Indoor rowing competitions take place all over the world. The longest running and best known is the C.R.A.S.H-Bs, held every year in February in Bos-ton, USA.

In 2018, the first World Rowing Indoor Cham-pionships were held in conjunction with Concept2 in Alexandria, USA.